Hot Garmin deal: pick up the Garmin Lily for £150 right now at Amazon

The Garmin Lily is now its cheapest ever price at Amazon – just £150.04. That's a saving of almost £30 off the regular asking price.

The Garmin Lily is the company's first smartwatch designed specifically for women, so it's perhaps no surprise that this deal has landed on International Women's Day. The offer applies to the Sport edition with gold hardware and a white silicone band.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down for the best Garmin Lily deals near you.

The Garmin Lily is the company's most slender fitness tracker to date, with an extra-thin band and gold hardware, it looks more like a piece of jewellery than a conventional smartwatch, but still has a range of activity tracking profiles. women's health monitoring, the ability to receive smartphone notifications, and more. This deal applies to the Sport edition, in white only.

When we reviewed the Lily, we were impressed by its attractive design, bright display and responsive touchscreen. Tapping the menu button (represented by a small circle at the bottom of the screen) allows you to quickly start a workout, see your current activity stats, and access the hydration tracker and period app.

Garmin has been making big strides in women's health monitoring, with the addition of period tracking and, more recently, pregnancy monitoring to its app, and it's great to see these tools featured so prominently on the Lily.

Bear in mind that you'll need to keep your phone on you during workouts. The Lily uses your phone's GPS to track runs, walks and bike rides, and although it can control the music player on your handset, the watch can't store or stream tunes by itself.

It's an excellent workout partner though, and a welcome change from typical chunky running watches and fitness trackers. We suspect this deal won't last long, so if you've been thinking about picking up the Lily, this is the perfect time.