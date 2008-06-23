Sony announces the arrival of its latest high-end AV kit

Trending
 

STR-DG820 and two other new AV receivers get UK launch

Sony's new, affordable AV reciever range
Sony has launched three new AV receivers in the UK this week, from the entry level STR-DG520 through to the midrange STR-DG720 and the high-end, high-performance STR-DG820.

All three of Sony's new receivers support 1080p 24fps True Cinema, while the range-topping STR-DG820 brings full HD audio capability to even more users thanks to its onboard Dolby True HD/DTS Master Audio decoders, now available at a lower price than ever before ($400 US, with UK pricing still to be confirmed by Sony at time of going to press).

Easy to install

Sony's just-in press release informs us that: "All three receivers also offer a host of features to make them easy to install and integrate into complete home entertainment systems, including Digital Cinema Auto-Calibration for simple, accurate automatic set-up, Digital Cinema EX processing for more immersive surround effects and Sony's DM Port for fast hook-up of portable and personal music players, wi-fi networks and Bluetooth."

The STR-DG820, STR-DG720 and STR-DG520 will shortly be made available from Sony Centre stores and online at the Sony Style shop.

