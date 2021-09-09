Here's £300 off a Razer Blade gaming laptop with RTX 3060

Gaming laptops are often expensive purchases, but this latest offer on a Razer Blade 15 can save you £300 on a high-end machine. With it, you can easily frag, hot-drop or get immersed in a whole other world while on the go.

Tech retailer Ebuyer currently has a Razer Blade 15 for £1299.99 (was £1599.99). That's a chunky £300 saving off the usual price and good value for a gaming laptop that has enough power behind it to run the majority of today's most popular games with ease.

Inside, you'll find an excellent Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and one of the latest Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics cards. These are exactly the components you're looking for when it comes to a high-end gaming laptop. The RTX 3060, in particular, is in the ideal spot of performance and affordability for full HD (1080p) gaming. And with the laptop's 15.6-inch 144Hz screen, your games are going to look silky-smooth.

Sure, the price may still seem like a lot when compared to desktop PCs with a similar spec, but this is the premium to pay for a gaming laptop. As one of the top manufacturers out there, too, you can expect excellent build quality and support whenever you buy a Razer gaming laptop deal.

Not in the UK? You can scroll further down to find more of today's best gaming laptop deals.

Today's best Razer gaming laptop deal

Razer Blade 15: £1599.99 £1299.99 at Ebuyer

Save £300 – Here's a great price for one of this year's Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop models with a solid mid-to-high-end spec. The Intel i7 CPU and 16GB RAM will ensure speedy performance, while one of the latest RTX 3060 graphics cards will ensure this machine has the power to play many top games without struggling.

