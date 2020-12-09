Half price for six months: get Three's unlimited data SIM only deal for just £10/pm

Three ruled Black Friday in the world of SIM only deals and now that the big saving event is over, Three seems intent on taking the top spot for the Christmas sales too, launching a new and highly impressive SIM plan in its winter sale.

Right now, you can get your hands on an unlimited data, calls and texts SIM plan from Three for just £10 a month. It will come as no surprise that the low pricing doesn't last forever, doubling to £20 after six months.

However, £20 a month is still a bargain price for unlimited data, undercutting a lot of the market, and combined with the lower costs at the start, the value is pretty impressive.

In fact, the only unlimited data SIM that beats this for price...also comes from Three. The only noticeable issue here is that you'll be tied in for 24 months. If that's too long, consider Three's 12-month version (listed below) or Smarty's 1-month rolling plan for £18 a month.

Three's half price SIM only deal: unlimited data

Three SIM | 24 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £10 per month for first 6, then £20 for rest

This is an intriguing offer from Three, charging you just £10 a month for completely unlimited data, calls and texts. That lowered price only lasts for six months with your bills shooting back up to £20 a month after that. However, even at its full price, this is one of the cheapest unlimited plans out there right now.

View Deal

Three's best SIM only deal: unlimited data

Three SIM | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

If 24 months is way longer than you'd like to commit to, Three has a second option. It offers the same unlimited data, calls and texts but switches out the half price bills option with overall cheaper bills of £16 a month. Thanks to its shorter contract, this works out as the much cheaper option and is the best SIM we've ever seen hit the market.

View Deal

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with EasyJet with bag drop and early boarding