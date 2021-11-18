Grab £50 off the JBL Bar 5.1 soundbar with this early Black Friday discount

Early Black Friday deals haven’t stopped dropping at Richer Sounds, continuing today with this £50 discount on the JBL Bar 5.1 Surround soundbar.

This early Black Friday deal is for the sleek soundbar that features five speakers, producing a 550W of powerful surround sound with JBL’s own MultiBeam technology. It uses a 10-inch separate subwoofer to create a full dynamic range with a low-end punch, and you’re free to place your subwoofer wherever you please as it connects wirelessly to the soundbar. Plus, the JBL Bar is compatible with Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth, along with Amazon Alexa and Google voice assistants.

Richer Sounds normally sells the JBL Bar for £399, but with this £50 discount, it has cut the price to £349 .

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best JBL Bar 5.1 Surround Soundbar Black Friday deal

£399 JBL Bar 5.1 Surround soundbar (Black): £399 £349 at Richer Sounds Save £50 - The JBL Bar is selling for a discounted £349 over at Richer Sounds. This good soundbar has five speakers which produce a 5.1 channel surround sound to deliver great vocal clarity and enveloping width. It also comes with a separate 10-inch subwoofer to boost dynamic range at lower belly-rumbling frequencies.

The JBL Bar 5.1 soundbar has an ARC HDMI port, which allows you to control the volume of the soundbar with your existing TV remote. This is a good deal for a great soundbar, so do be sure to grab this.

More JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar deals

Wherever you live, here are the cheapest prices for the JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar:

