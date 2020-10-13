Grab a Huawei GPS running watch for under £100 on Amazon Prime Day

If you've been on the lookout for a bargain fitness tracker on Amazon Prime Day, this could be exactly the thing: the superb Huawei Watch GT 2 and GT 2e for just under £100 for a limited time.

Garmin and Fitbit are the biggest names in fitness tracking, but they're certainly not your only options, and Huawei's sports watches are excellent alternatives, packed with features that you'd expect to cost a lot more.

For example, both the GT 2 and the sportier GT 2e are equipped with on-board GPS and GLONASS satellite navigation so you can accurately track runs and bike rides without your phone, automatic activity detection starts recording your workouts without you pressing a button, and sleep tracking allows you to monitor your rest and recovery.

If you're outside the UK, scroll down for the best prices on the Huawei Watch GT2 and GT2e where you are:

Huawei Watch GT 2 (42mm): £120.79 £99.99 at Amazon

The smaller version of Huawei's stylish fitness tracker is sleek enough to wear every day, and boasts impressive fitness tracking features including 15 workout modes, accurate location tracking via GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking and all-day heart rate monitoring. At under £100, it's remarkable value.

View Deal

Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm): £126.49 £118 at Amazon

The larger version of the Huawei Watch GT 2 is a little more expensive, but gives you all the same features as its smaller counterpart with 4mm extra screen real estate for viewing your workout and wellness stats. If you've been looking for a budget-friendly fitness tracker with on-board GPS and impressive battery life, this could be the one for you.

View Deal

Huawei Watch GT 2e: £119 £94.99 at Amazon

A sportier successor to the GT 2, the GT 2e puts more focus on fitness, with a wider range of activity tracking options (both indoor and outdoor), a new SPO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen saturation, and the ability to detect six workout types automatically. With a battery life of up to two weeks, it's a solid workout partner, particularly at under £100 for Prime Day.

View Deal

The Huawei Watch GT 2e also includes an SPO2 sensor to monitor blood oxygen saturation as you sleep, which can help you spot conditions like sleep apnoea that might be leaving you feeling tired and groggy in the morning.

Battery life is impressive too, with the Huawei Watch GT 2 lasting around a week between charges in smartwatch mode, and the GT 2e running for up to a fortnight – numbers that would be impressive for any running watch.

More Huawei Watch deals

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.