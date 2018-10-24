Google Pixel 3 will only use fast wireless charging on certain chargers

Wireless charging made its debut on the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL when the two devices launched earlier this month, but to make the most of it you probably won't be able to use your existing wireless charger.

According to a statement provided to The Verge, Google has confirmed you'll need a Google-approved device to be able to use 10W fast wireless charging.

Other third-party chargers support fast wireless charging, but if they aren't Google-approved the phone will stick with a slower 5W charge when using them. That means it's going to take far longer to pump your phone up to full battery.

Google said in its statement, “We don’t limit third-party devices, in fact, we’re working with our partners in the Made for Google program to get fast 10W chargers certified for use with Pixel 3. Pixel Stand and Pixel 3 work together through the protocol we’ve developed for fast charging. Everything else charges at the industry standard Qi 5W.”

So what can you use?

We know for certain the Google Pixel Stand will allow you to use fast wireless charging, and there's the upcoming Google-approved Belkin Pixel 3 wireless charger too that we expect you'll be able to buy soon.

Otherwise you're stuck for approved chargers at the moment, and while Google says it's working with third-party manufacturers it's frustrating that this wasn't already prepared for the launch of the phone so you could buy a fast wireless charger on day one.

If you want to get the fastest wireless charging on a Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, your best bet is to purchase the new Google Pixel Stand.

Be warned though, Google has confirmed that the Pixel Stand only allows for fast wireless charging on those two devices and that any other Qi compatible devices you charge with it will default back to 5W. And we thought wireless charging was meant to be easy...