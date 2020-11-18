Google just brought down the price of Pixel 4a deals to their lowest price yet

We figured that Google Pixel 4a deals would be a shining light of this year's sales season - the handset was released in the summer and is the perfect fit for somebody who wants 2020 smartphone technology and a cracking camera for less than what's being charged for the newer Google Pixel 5 deals.

Enter Black Friday. Although the 'official' date isn't until November 27, Google has got ahead of the game by introducing the lowest price we've seen so far on the Pixel 4a.

Buy the phone now in the striking Just Black casing and you'll get £30 off the RRP. That means you're getting an excellent 128GB smartphone that was launched in August for only £319.

It's part of Google's wider Black Friday sales event, which also includes the likes of smart hubs, Nest Audio and Stadia. Head to the site to see the lot or, if you want to see what other great smartphone saving there are already in the UK, then check out our Black Friday phone deals hub.

Google Pixel 4a: from Google Store | £349 £319 | £30 off

The Pixel 4a only came out 3 months ago, which makes this saving so significant. For only £319, you get 128GB storage, one of the best cameras on any phone out there, a seamless Android experience and - the clincher - a headphone jack!

Should I buy a Google Pixel 4a deal?

The Google Pixel 4a is a great option for those looking for an affordable smartphone with plenty of grunt under the hood and the ability to capture excellent photos.

While it currently only comes in one colour - the aptly named 'Just Black', you're getting a ton of premium features packed into a mid-range phone that now costs just £319.

The 12.2MP camera and 5.81-inch OLED screen are particular highlights with this device, giving it a far more premium feel than it's fairly modest price tag would suggest. Those features do come with a slight trade-off however, as the battery life isn't amazing in our opinion, and neither is the Snapdragon 730G processor - which doesn't quite yield as good of a performance as the iPhone SE's A13 Bionic chip.

Don't let that discourage you however, as this is definitely a top choice for Android aficionados - especially those who like to snap a great photo or two.



