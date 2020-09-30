Golden Joystick Awards 2020 nominees revealed – vote for the best games now

The Golden Joystick Awards 2020 voting is now live, and fans can vote in 18 categories that celebrate the best in gaming across all formats. From Best PlayStation game to Best Gaming Hardware, you can vote here on the games and trends that mattered to you over the past 12 months – and you'll be able to claim a free gaming-themed ebook to enjoy just by voting.

The awards will take place this November at a yet-to-be-confirmed date. This year's ceremony – the 38th in the Golden Joysticks' history – will be going all-digital like most other events in 2020, so you'll be able to stream it from home and get the maximum experience.

The Golden Joystick Awards are ran by our sister site, GamesRadar, and we know they take the process of selecting nominees very seriously. A whole array of experts from the likes of PC Gamer and Edge joined the judging panel to figure out nominees each category – that's why the kinds of games you'll see in the categories below range from big games like Half-Life: Alyx to recent indie favorites like detective game Paradise Killer. You'll also find every worthy blockbuster you can think of, from Final Fantasy 7 Remake to The Last of Us Part 2.

Most interesting to TechRadar readers will be the 'Most Wanted' category, a future-looking award which includes a number of upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X games. That's where you'll find the likes of Elden Ring, Deathloop, Horizon Forbidden West and Halo Infinite.

These are the categories that are open right now – voting closes on November 2, 2020. We won't spoil the nominees for every entry, so head over to the voting page to check them out.

Golden Joystick Awards 2020 categories

Best Audio

Best Game Community

Best Family Game

Best Game Expansion

Best Gaming Hardware

Best Indie Game

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Storytelling

Best Visual Design

eSports Game of the Year

Mobile Game of the Year

Nintendo Game of the Year

PC Game of the Year

PlayStation Game of the Year

Xbox Game of the Year

Still Playing

Studio of the Year

Most Wanted

Make your voice heard, and let's break the vote by ensuring that Apex Legends deservedly lands that Still Playing award after a year of excellent updates (even if Respawn has spoiled the World's Edge map in season 6 by removing the train and the floating fireworks barge).

Here's that voting link again, if you need it.