GoCompare announces winners of its Insurance Awards

Price comparison giant GoCompare has announced the winners for its inaugural Insurance Awards, which recognise the best of the UK's car and home insurance providers.

The Future PLC-owned company has become a household name for insurance price comparison since its establishment in 2006, offering customers a curated selection of the best home, gadget and car protection for their needs.

GoCompare's new awards recognise insurers who have made the admittedly-dull insurance process easier, in addition to those which have provided the best products and delivered the best customer service during the past year.

You can find out the winners of the inaugural GoCompare Insurance Awards below.

Car Insurance

Best overall car insurance

WINNER: Admiral

Highly Commended: Churchill

Product of the year

WINNER: John Lewis

Highly Commended: MoreThan

Making Insurance easier

WINNER: Ticker

Highly Commended: Yoga

Home Insurance

Best overall home insurance provider

WINNER: Policy Expert

Highly Commended: Halifax

Product of the year

WINNER: LV Select

Highly Commended: Rias

Van Insurance

Best overall van insurance provider

WINNER: Admiral

Highly Commended: AXA

About the awards

Companies were judged based on the polling of thousands of GoCompare customers, as well as customer reviews, the frequency and handling of complaints and industry data from financial services firm Defaqto.

The judging panel for the awards included Grace Gausden, Senior Reporter for This is Money, Vicky Shaw, Personal Finance Correspondent for PA Media, Brian Brown of Defaqto and Ian Rowlands, VP of Partnerships at GoCompare.

Lee Griffin, CEO and Founder at GoCompare said: "After a successful judging process and exceptional examples of companies going that little bit further to help better protect their customers, we are delighted to announce the winners of the first GoCompare Insurance Awards.

"We had a great selection of judges on the panel, including personal finance journalists and policy experts from Defaqto, as well as our own in-house product experts. Each was able to bring their own areas of expertise from the four corners of the insurance sector to help decide on the winners, so we were able to paint a fair picture across the board.

"As a comparison site, we have always seen ourselves as a consumer champion in the insurance sector through making policy information clearer and more accessible so that our customers can be better informed about their insurance cover.

"As well as polling thousands of our customers, the awards used a wide range of information to understand how insurance companies are delivering for their customers. It was great to hear to see so much healthy debate between the judges and I would like to say a huge congratulations to all the winners on their achievements this year."

Congratulations to all of this year's winners!