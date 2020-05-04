Gift cards, Airpods and more - these are the five best iPhone SE deals right now

iPhone SE deals have now had a couple of weeks to settle in as the new kid on the block. That's given us time to search, compare and pick out the absolute most tempting contracts available.
And luckily, retailers have delivered. Embracing iPhone SE deals for what they are - Apple's first affordable venture in a while. We've seen cheap contracts, free gifts, discount codes and more pop up giving a wealth of choice.
Want a free pair of Airpods, easy. Looking to cut away the upfront costs? There's a code for that. Other retailers have simply battled for the title of cheapest iPhone SE contract.
And from all of these options, we've picked out the top five and listed them below for you to compare - and all come with unlimited calls and texts.
- Compare the competition: see the best mobile phone deals around
1. Sky Mobile racing to the lowest price:
iPhone SE 2020 | Sky Mobile | Swap 24 (36 months) | FREE upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £21 per month
Sky Mobile has pulled out a pretty astonishing price on the brand spanking new Apple iPhone SE. Without paying a penny upfront, your bills will come in at a teeny tiny £21 per month. 2GB of data will only get you so far though, so you can opt to pay £6 a month more to go for its 20GB tariff. Just watch that 3-year contract.
View Deal
2. Carphone Warehouse's massive gift cards:
iPhone SE 2020: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | 18GB data | 24 months | £29 upfront | £30 a month + £80 gift card
Carphone has gone big with its promotions, offering up £80 gift cards to Uber Eats, Tesco, M&S or a Mastercard of the same value. Of all of the iPhone SE deals currently available from Carphone, this seems to be the best. 18GB of data for £30 a month and just £29 upfront.
View Deal
3. Free Airpods, anyone?
iPhone SE 2020: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | 24 months | 20GB data | £100 upfront | £31 per month
If you want a strong amount of data from EE on this phone while still getting those free AirPods, this will be the plan to go for. It costs £100 upfront and £31 a month and at that price you're getting a hefty 20GB of data.
View Deal
iPhone SE 2020: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | 24 months | 22GB data| £150 upfront | £26 per month
Probably the best value plan if you want a free gift, after you pay £150 upfront, you're left with just £26 a month bills. At that price, you're still getting a large 22GB of data and, of course, the AirPods. While you don't get EE's high-end speeds, you do get Vodafone's VeryMe reward scheme.
View Deal
4. Excellent value...with a code:
iPhone SE 2020: at Fonehouse | EE | 24 months | 16GB data|
£49.99 Free upfront (with code IPSEAPRFH) | £28 per month
Fonehouse came out of nowhere with this offer, providing one of the best iPhone SE contracts around. After you use the code IPSEAPRFH at the checkout, you will be left with absolutely no upfront costs. Then, you just need to pay £28 a month for the 16GB of data on offer.View Deal
5. Go all out on data on the iPhone SE:
iPhone SE 2020: at Three | 24 months | £29 upfront | 100GB data | £33 per month
Three really excels in the big data category in phones. While this isn't the cheapest offer out there, it is certainly one of the best when it comes to piling in the data - 100GB to be exact! That should be plenty for most people while only charging £33 a month.View Deal
iPhone SE 2020: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | 24 months | FREE upfront | 72GB data | £35 per month + £80 gift card
It's the exact same price as the Three offer above and while you're not getting as much data, you are getting the gift card's that Carphone Warehouse is currently offering. That means either a Mastercard, Tesco voucher, M&S or Uber Eats.
View Deal
What's the new iPhone SE actually like?
Finally...a cheap iPhone. It's been years since Apple offered us a budget handset but the SE 2020 is clearly that. It comes at almost half the price of the iPhone 11 while offering some 2020 specs.
4K video, Apple's super-powered A13 Bionic, wireless charging, an increased battery and an IP67 rating feature amongst the more impressive features of this device. To lower the price however, Apple has gone back to the design of the iPhone 8, brought the camera lenses down to just one and dropped the screen quality.
Overall, this falls in place as the best budget device Apple has out, coming way under its more recent devices in price but offering some impressive specs to out-do the iPhone 8, 7 and other such devices.
Read our full iPhone SE review for more
- Amazon Prime Day 2020: get ready for this ultimate day of saving