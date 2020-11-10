Get your mobile bills paid for the next 20 years with this Black Friday competition

How does getting your mobile bills paid in full for the next 20 years sound? Yup, you read that correctly – two decades of bills, paid by online phone retailer Fonehouse as part of its Black Friday phone deals this year.

As part of its 'Thank Goodness It's Black Friday Campaign', aka #TGIBF, one lucky winner will get the bill payment prize.

All you have to do to enter the competition is buy a mobile phone deal on contract from Fonehouse by Cyber Monday (November 30). That's it!

Full terms and conditions of the competition are on Fonehouse's website.

Ben Branson, CEO of Fonehouse, says: “Our ‘turn out the lights’ campaign was a real success for us last year and we wanted to top that for Black Friday 2020. We’re excited to launch our ‘no mobile bill for 20 years’ campaign alongside our Price Promise and some exclusive Black Friday deals”.

Tip top Black Friday phone deals from Fonehouse

This isn't the only offering from Fonehouse though. This Black Friday it also wants to offer more during the period with its daily deals and price promise. The latter is its ability to match the price of another retailer - meaning you could get in on this competition without paying more than going somewhere else anyway.

Among its promotional deals include grabbing an iPhone 11 for no upfront cost, with 100GB of data for £36 per month. Or if you want the latest iPhone 12 deals with 100GB of 5G data and no upfront cost, that'll be £48 per month.

Go team Android and get a Huawei P40 Lite with 10GB of data for just £17 per month with no upfront cost. Or opt for the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G deal with 30GB of 5G data for no upfront cost and £38 per month.

Read more: