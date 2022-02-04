Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for their lowest ever price at Amazon

Looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds to accompany you on your runs, working hours or morning commutes? You might want to check out this fantastic deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which are discounted by roughly half right now at Amazon. What's more, that's the lowest price we've ever seen these buds on sale for at the online retail giant.

By heading to Amazon right now, you can pick up a pair of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for as little as £104.89, down from the retail price of £219. The buds have a discount already, but you'll save an extra £40 at checkout by ticking the voucher box on the store page. Act quick, though, as the voucher is only available until February 6, 2022.

One thing to keep in mind is that the discount varies between styles. The above discount is the lowest, and is for the silver version of the Galaxy Buds Pro. Other styles aren't quite as low as that, but you'll still save a substantial amount of cash no matter which color is to your liking.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: £219 £104.89 at Amazon

Save £114.11 - At this discounted price, the Galaxy Buds Pro are hard to beat as a pair of true wireless earbuds, with improved audio and features over its preceding versions.

Normally, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are a touch on the expensive side with the features on offer. They can sound a little flat compared to pricier buds like Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds, and their active noise cancellation is serviceable at best.

However, a high IPX7 water resistance rating, decent battery life and intuitive touch controls make the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro a brilliantly versatile pair of buds that are ideal for use in a wide range of environments.

