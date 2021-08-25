Get the Google Pixel 4a for just £279 with a free Google Nest Hub thrown in

Google Pixel 4a prices have jumped up and down since its release last year, but this deal sees the handset fall to one of the lowest prices we have ever seen. You can get the Google Pixel 4a for just £279 at Currys PC World.

Not only will you be saving £70 on the original £349 retail price, but Currys are throwing in a free Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) too. So on top of the impressive 20% discount on the already affordable smartphone, you'll get a Google home device worth £89 for free.

The Google Pixel 4a deal in full

Google Pixel 4a + free Google Nest Hub: at Currys PC World | SIM-free | £349 £279

You can save £70 on this already affordable Google phone and get a free Google Nest Hub thrown in too. The Google Pixel 4a has fallen to one of the lowest prices we have ever seen and when paired with a cheap SIM only deal, you'll have the best Google has to offer on the affordable handset.

Google Pixel 4a: what's it like?

The compact Google Pixel 4a has a 5.81-inch OLED display with full HD+ resolution. It may be a little smaller than the average smartphone screen, but the Google Pixel 4a display still produces a bright and clear picture that reaches the corners of the screen.

The affordable Google phone may have fewer cameras than some iPhone and Android handsets, but the 12.2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera still produce great photos. The cameras have a few modes, including panorama and portrait, so you can just point and shoot to get an artsy shot.

Unfortunately, the battery life of the Google Pixel 4a is on the mediocre side. The phone battery should last a day with average use, but gaming and video playback will drain it a bit quicker.

This version of the Google Pixel isn't 5G enabled but if the high-speed internet connection is a deal-breaker for you, we've put together some Google Pixel 5G deals that might be for you.