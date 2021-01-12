Get a free TV or £200 off with these Virgin broadband and TV deals ending tomorrow

Looking to start the new year off with a brand new broadband and TV deal? You're in luck. Virgin has recently launched an impressive flash promotion with a tempting free gift...but you only have until 11.59pm on Wednesday 13 to get it.

Across a collection of Virgin's Bigger Bundles and its Ultimate Oomph bundle, you can currently get either a free 43-inch LG Smart TV or £200 in bill credit to heavily bring down your monthly costs.

With a proposed value of £319, the LG TV is the option we imagine grabbing most people's attention. It's an Ultra High Definition TV providing 4K images and vivid colours and thanks to its smart capabilities, you can stream Netflix, YouTube and other apps as well as controlling it via voice control.

This TV or bill credit promotion is available on a few plans but the best value are Virgin's Bigger Bundle + Movies, Bigger Bundle + Sports or the most impressive, Ultimate Oomph Bundle.

We've listed all of these broadband deals below for you to compare.

Virgin broadband and TV deals:

Virgin Bigger Bundle + Movies | 18 months | 213Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 210+ channels | £35 activation | £62 a month + £200 bill credit or free 43-inch TV

Fan of watching Movies? This package is perfect for you. It supplies speeds averaging 108Mb and weekend calls, but the really exciting part is the channels. You're getting Sky Cinema HD, BT Sport Ultimate, Sky One, Sky Witness and plenty more. Lots of excellent channels to enjoy through your new TV.

View Deal

Virgin Bigger Bundle + Sports | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 210+ channels | £35 activation | £72 a month + £200 bill credit or free 43-inch TV

Prefer sports to movies? This plan switches it around to focus on getting you all of your sports action. It has over 195 channels including all of the Sky Sports channels and BT Sport in 4K. You're also getting free weekend calls, speeds averaging 108Mb and like the other two packages, a free TV or bill credit. Due to this plans high prices, we'd advise going for the option below for a few more quid a month and a lot more benefits.

View Deal

Virgin Ultimate Oomph Bundle | 18 months | 516Mb average speed | Anytime calls | 230+ channels | £35 activation | £79 a month + £200 bill credit or free 43-inch TV

Virgin's Ultimate Oomph bundle is not only Virgin's best broadband and TV deal, but one of the best across all providers. It offers ridiculously fast speeds of 516Mb, any time calls, over 230 channels including Sky Cinema, Sky Sports HD and BT Sports 4K and on top of all of that, Virgin will throw in an unlimited data SIM. While the TV is a nice bonus, the £200 back on your bills will bring your monthly costs down to £67.88.

View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



