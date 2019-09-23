Get a free speed upgrade with TalkTalk's cheap fibre broadband deals

For some, regular fibre speeds just don't quite do it. So what do you do? Pay all of those extra fees to upgrade to a faster fibre package? Or, you could just go with TalkTalk and get a free upgrade to your speed.

So what's the catch...? Don't be so cynical, there's no catch! Currently, you can simply get TalkTalk's Faster Fibre broadband for just £23.50 - the price you would normally pay for its slower fibre package.

For that price you're getting average speeds of 67Mb, twice as much as most normal fibre broadband deals. And with TalkTalk there is nothing to pay upfront so those £23.50 a month bills are all you have to pay - easy!

TalkTalk's great value fibre broadband deal:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £26pm £23.50pm

Get TalkTalk's upgraded Faster Fibre package for just £23.50. That makes this one of the cheapest fibre broadband deals around, especially with those upgraded average speeds. On top of that, there is absolutely nothing to pay upfront with this deal.

What other broadband deals are there?

Until very recently, Vodafone offered a very similar offer to this but unfortunately that has now gone, leaving TalkTalk as the only faster fibre package at this price. However, if you don't mind going for slower speeds, you can get an even cheaper fibre package.

The cheapest fibre deal around comes from Onestream. At £18.99 a month, this is an offer nearer to ADSL packages than fibre in price. However, you do only get speeds averaging 17Mb so it isn't anywhere near as fast as most fibre options.

Or, if you like your broadband deal accompanied by some vouchers, BT could be the way to go. Offering an £80 BT reward card with its Superfast Fibre package for £28.99, BT is also a strong contender.