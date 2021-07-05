Get a free Nintendo Switch Lite with Virgin broadband and TV deals until Wednesday

Virgin is once again doing what it does best when it comes to broadband and TV deals - a tempting flash sale. Swoop in and make a purchase before 11.59pm on Wednesday July 7 and you'll get a very impressive incentive.

On three of the brand's most feature-filled packages, you'll receive a free Nintendo Switch Lite. That's a freebie which Virgin gives a value of £199. Not much of a gamer? No problem, you can instead get £200 credit to cut down the price of your bills.

While this freebie is available across three packages, two of them stand out a lot more. These are Bigger Bundle + Sports and Movies and Virgin's Ultimate Oomph bundle - its largest and most impressive package.

These are all quite expensive options but, they are some of the best broadband deals on the market. All come with a massive selection of channels, super-fast speeds and in the case of the Ultimate Oomph bundle, a whole host of added benefits.

We've listed everything you need to know about these packages below but as we said, these deals end soon so you'll have to be fast.

Virgin broadband and TV deals:

Virgin Bigger Bundle + Sports + Movies | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 210+ channels | £35 activation | £79 a month + £200 bill credit or free Nintendo Switch Lite

The cheaper of the two options, Virgin's Bigger Bundle + Sports and Movies is still a feature-packed option. You can either choose the free Switch Lite or, with the Bill Credit you will pay just £67.88 a month instead. For that price, you're getting weekend calls, speeds averaging an impressive 108Mb and over 210 channels. That includes Sky Cinema HD and Sky Sports.

View Deal

Virgin Ultimate Oomph Bundle | 18 months | 516Mb average speed | Anytime calls | 230+ channels | £35 activation | £89 a month + £200 bill credit or free Nintendo Switch Lite

Virgin's best broadband and TV deal also features this free gift. Go for the Ultimate Oomph bundle and on top of the free console or bill credit, you'll get some extraordinary speeds averaging 516Mb - one of the fastest widely available options in the UK. You'll also get anytime calls, an unlimited data SIM, over 230 channels including Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, BT Sports in 4K Ultra HD, Cartoon Network, TLC, Comedy Central and more.

View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



Read more:

4G home broadband: see the best temporary internet solutions

Mobile phone deals: considering a new phone contract?

SIM only deals: see the best contract SIMs

Today's best broadband and TV deals: