Get a 128GB iPhone XR deal for the same price as the 64GB of storage version

While many people are excitedly ordering phones in the iPhone 12 range, the launch of Apple’s latest handsets has also led to reductions in price of some of its older ones, with the iPhone XR being a prime example.

Right now on Amazon you can buy a 128GB iPhone XR outright for £499, which is the price Apple itself is charging for a 64GB model. To get a 128GB one from Apple you’d have to shell out £549 – so this is a £50 saving.

At the time of writing that discounted price is only available in coral or black shades, but at least that gives you an option whether you like bright or understated colours.

iPhone XR 128GB | SIM-free | £549 £499

This iPhone XR deal lets you double up on storage for a temptingly low price. 128GB should give you all the space you need for apps and media, and right now it's available at a £50 reduction.

Why buy an iPhone XR?

You might be wondering whether an iPhone XR is still worth buying with newer models like iPhone 12 deals, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max available now or on the way soon, but this model still has a lot going for it.

For one thing, unlike some older iPhones it’s still sold directly by Apple, so the company fully supports it, which likely means it will get software updates for a while yet.

There’s also plenty to like on the specs side. The iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch screen, a fairly powerful A12 Bionic chipset, a modern notch-toting design, and better battery life than most iPhones. So if you want an affordable iPhone option with a bigger screen than the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone SE (2020), then it’s the obvious choice.