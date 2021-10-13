Garmin Forerunner 55 voted Best Running Watch at TechRadar Choice Awards 2021

The show goes on at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2021 with our day three winners. Today's awards are in the Health & Fitness and Home Tech categories where the Garmin Forerunner 55 has scooped up the best running watch award.

The TechRadar Choice Awards 2021, powered by Oppo, are a new series of awards for 2021, celebrating the very best tech products and brands we've been using throughout the year.

We have over 50 award categories in 2021 from smartwatches to TVs, laptops to smartphones, cameras to drones. We've spent the week coveting the very best in tech in 2021, and today we're diving into both the Health & Fitness and Home Tech awards.

We couldn't decide the winners on our own, of course, so voting was split between the general UK public as well as our expert panel of judges for the best possible combination of informed opinions.

Now, we're just as eager to reveal this year's award winners as you are to read them, so here's our picks of the Health & Fitness and Home Tech award winners for 2021.

Garmin Forerunner 55 This entry-level running watch from Garmin is perfect for beginners and veterans alike, with bespoke workout suggestions and well-designed, easy to use controls. Read our Garmin Forerunner 55 review

Fitbit Luxe The Fitbit Luxe is easily the best fitness tracker of the year, with a sleek and professional design complete with a gorgeously crisp AMOLED screen. Its features are similarly fantastic, with very impressive biometrics and heart rate monitoring. Read our Fitbit Luxe review

Oral-B iO Series 9 The Oral-B iO Series 9 is the comfiest - and smartest - electric toothbrush we've used all year. With smooth, quiet motions as well as robust cleaning, it's a must-own for anyone looking to keep their teeth as healthy and clean as humanly possible. Read our Oral-B iO Series 9 review

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 The Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is the best smart scale of the year. We loved the simple, rounded design of the device, as well as its ease of use and relative affordability that makes it accessible to a wide range of budgets. Read our Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 review

Raleigh Array The Raleigh Array represents the best value e-bike of the year. It delivers great power and performance, while maintaining a high level of comfort for rides of all lengths. Read our Raleigh Array review

Pure Air Pro (2021) 2021's Pure Air Pro is easily the best electric scooter of the year. It's great value with a price cheaper than its predecessors, and a more powerful motor with longer range. Read our Pure Air Pro (2021) review

Sonos Roam In terms of smart speakers, nothing came close to the Sonos Roam in 2021. Featuring superb audio performance, great portability and robust connectivity options, we named it the best smart speaker you can buy in 2021. Read our Sonos Roam smart speaker review

Amazon Echo Show 10 Amazon's best Echo Show to date features a sharp, clear screen that's responsive to touch. Video calls are excellent on the device, and its home security camera functionality works incredibly well, too. Read our Amazon Echo Show 10 review

Dyson V15 The Dyson V15 is simply the company's most powerful vacuum to date. While on the pricey side, its excellent suction and robust cleaning features easily makes it our choice as the best vacuum of the year. Read our Dyson V15 review

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK is fantastic if you just want to take the stress out of cooking, while still serving up food that's to die for. With two compartments, you can sync up cooking times to ensure nothing is under or overcooked. Read our Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK review

Delonghi Prima Donna Soul The De’Longhi PrimaDonna Soul is the best choice for coffee lovers in 2021, with an incredible range of drink options, especially if you crave a cappuccino or flat white at a moment's notice. Read our De’Longhi PrimaDonna Soul review