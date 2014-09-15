Rockstar explains why PC gamers have to wait longer for GTA 5

"Oh well," said PC gamers last week, on the announcement that they'd be waiting an extra two months for GTA 5. "Really, we just want this to be the best game it can be and we're happy to wait for as long as it takes. Those Rockstar folks - what a bunch of rascals, eh?"

That's probably how Rockstar would have liked the situation to play out. The reality was a lot more swearing and probably a few abused keyboards.

But the game's creators have now piped up with a tiny explainer on why the game will be reaching PCs some time after its launch on the new-gen consoles.

"We are incredibly excited to be bringing GTA V to the PC, but the game requires a little more development time in order to ensure that it is as amazing and polished as possible," Rockstar said. "Please do stay tuned as we reveal new features and information about all the new versions in the weeks ahead."

Tragedy, pathos, tedium

It's a pretty run-of-the-mill answer, but at least it's confirmation that the delay is purely down to quality control. The new game will have a higher resolution, denser traffic, a new foliage system, new radio tracks and enhanced weather effects, among other improvements.

Not to rub more salt in the wounds of PC gamers, but the game will hit PS4 and Xbox One on November 18. Let's all just take a deep breath and take another look at that trailer.