Nvidia decided an Unreal presentation at GDC 2015 was the perfect place to announce its new Titan X graphics card, what it calls the world's most advanced GPU ever.

Nvidia CEO Jen-Husn Huang took to the stage to announce the new card, which packs in 12 GB of RAM and 8 billion transistors.

Nvidia will reveal more at its GTC event in a couple of weeks time, but Huang said the Titan X will be available soon. Watch this space.