Netflix not going to PS3 or Wii

Movie streaming service Netflix has confirmed this week that is has no plans to offer a service for Sony's PS3 or Nintendo's Wii, staying exclusive to Microsoft's Xbox 360.

Well, for now at least.

In a statement made to GamesIndustry.biz, Netflix vice president of corporate communications Steve Swasey told them: "For now, Netflix streaming on game consoles is exclusively on the Xbox 360 - and it's a terrific hit."

Though at the same time Swasey adds that "Netflix is always looking for ways to grow the service."

Gaming specialist wanted

Add this to the fact that Netflix posted a job vacancy this week for an "engineering leader - gaming platforms" and you can understand why those persistent rumours that Netflix was PS3 and Wii bound kicked off again this week.

The company wants somebody with "years of experience both building and leading the development of games on the current generation gaming consoles," who can "expect to help build a small technology team to rapidly prototype and iterate on a variety of platforms."

To date, Netflix on Xbox 360 has been used by 1 million users that have watched over 1.5 billion minutes of video since the service launched last November.

Via Gamesindustry.biz