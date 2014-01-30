Sony announces PS Vita Slim will launch in the UK on February 7

Sony has announced that the PS Vita Slim will be available to pre-order in the UK starting from today, ahead of a February 7 launch

During a briefing today, at which TechRadar was in attendance, Sony said that the Vita Slim will be available for about £180.

The PS Vita Slim doesn't look too different from the original Vita, but it does come 20% thinner and 15% lighter. It's also replacing the OLED display for an LCD, helping it to hold that lower price point.

We're told that we should be able to get around 6 hours of gameplay from one full charge.

There's also 1GB of internal storage inside for all those downloads. And of course, you'll also be getting the remote play functionality for playing with your PS4.

Vitality

Speaking at the event, Ben Law, Senior Product Manager at PlayStation UK, told us that there's a "stellar" Vita software lineup for gamers to look forward to this year.

The slimmer handheld was launched in Japan last year and we've been eager to get our hands on it ever since. Hold tight for our review soon.