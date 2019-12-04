Galaxy S10 5G, Note 10 Plus 5G and A90 5G deals now come with free Galaxy Buds

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are done and dusted, but if you're still in the market for a new 5G phone then you can currently get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds thrown in free with select Samsung handsets.

Valued at £139, Samsung will chuck these in when you buy any of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G or Galaxy A90 5G either on contract or SIM-free from selected retailers.

That's a pretty mean freebie. As we discovered when we tested them for our Samsung Galaxy Buds review, they deliver a big, powerful sound and sit comfortably in the ear.

This offer runs until December 25 and is available from pretty much anywhere you can think of to buy one of the eligible handsets - we've provided a list below - as well as, of course, directly from Samsung SIM-free.

See more details on how to claim the free Buds on Samsung's website

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is the king of the S10 range, with not just 5G but also a massive 6.7-inch screen, flagship power and six cameras. And as it has been out a while, the price is starting to fall, too! See today's best Samsung Galaxy S10 5G deals



Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is Samsung's latest and greatest phablet, giving you even more power than the S10 range and the addition of a handy stylus. The 5G model meanwhile takes productivity to the next level. All of today's best Samsung Note 10 Plus deals



Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

The A90 is Samsung's attempt to bring 5G capabilities to a lower budget, with the handset costing less than £700 SIM-free and tariffs coming in at under £40 per month. It's a little bit chunkier than the S series, but still demonstrates the striking display and generous battery life that we associate with Samsung's best flagship phones.

Where to get this free Buds phone deal:

With dozens of participating retailers giving away the free wireless headphones, we're not going to list them all here (you can find the whole caboodle on the Samsung website). But here's a selected list of some of our the main players:

