Free Galaxy Buds giveaway makes Samsung S10, Note 10 and A90 deals even better

Believe us when we tell you that we're well and truly primed for Black Friday 2019. It's when the deal-hungry TechRadar editors really come in to their own, digging out the cheapest prices on the world's hottest tech. And it's all set to start on November 29.

But Samsung obviously didn't get the memo...it's just announced that for the next two weeks, you can claim a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds when you buy any of the Samsung S10, Note 10 or A90 5G either on contract or SIM-free from selected retailers.

That's a pretty mean freebie. As we discovered when we tested them for our Samsung Galaxy Buds review, they deliver a big, powerful sound and sit comfortably in the ear. Oh, and they usually cost £139!

This offer is available from pretty much anywhere you can think of to buy one of the eligible handsets - we've provided a list below - as well as, of course, directly from Samsung SIM-free. So if you were thinking you'd need to wait until Black Friday to bag a smartphone bargain, think again!

See more details on how to claim the free Buds on Samsung's website

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung's 10th anniversary phone certainly doesn't disappoint. From its triple lens rear cameras to the shimmering 6.1-inch Infinity-O display, it's a smartphone that screams 'premium' at every line of the spec sheet. And six months into its shelf-life, the price is starting to fall, too! See today's best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals



Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Having only been available to buy for two short months, the Note 10 will cost you more than the S10. But the extra cash delivers a delicious 6.3-inch AMOLED display (with Full HD resolution), powerful insides and, of course, its trademark S-Pen. All of today's best Samsung Note 10 deals



Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

The A90 is Samsung's attempt to bring 5G capabilities to a lower budget, with the handset costing less than £700 SIM-free and tariffs coming in at under £40 per month. It's a little bit chunkier than the S series, but still demonstrates the striking display and generous battery life that we associate with Samsung's best flagship phones.

Where to get this free Buds phone deal:

With over 50 participating retailers giving away the free wireless headphones, we're not going to list them all here (you can find the whole caboodle on the Samsung website). But here's a selected list of some of our the main players:

