Forget the OnePlus 8T for a moment... OnePlus 8 Pro deals just fell in price

Thanks to Prime Day deals 2020, we're seeing some tasty discounts on excellent handsets released only this year. And with a newer, snazzier version just around the corner, today's sales bonanza has shone a spotlight on the wonderful OnePlus 8 Pro.

When it was released in April, we marvelled at the 8 Pro's dazzling QHD+ display, 5G capabilities, pulverising power and welcome features such as reverse and wireless charging. In short, it's a fabulous phone and provides good company to better known brands like Samsung, Apple and Google.

The sticking point however was always the price of OnePlus 8 Pro deals. In creating its best ever phone, OnePlus also launched its priciest. Of course you get what you pay for, but we'd always delighted in previous iterations how the manufacturer was able to keep costs so low.

Thankfully, it's now down to an all new price for Prime Day at Amazon. The 8GB RAM 128GB storage version has £150 off the RRP and so comes down to a much more attractive £649. While you can pump things up for an extra £100 if you want the souped-up 12GB RAM 256GB storage model - now £749.

We're big fans of OnePlus at TechRadar towers, and this is the brand's crème de la crème (at least until the OnePlus 8T arrives later in October). £649 is a price tag that we're much more used to seeing for its flagship phone, making now a better time to get on board with OnePlus.

If you know that 128GB just won't be enough space for your catalogues of photos, music and video, then an extra £100 allows you to double your storage to a mighty 256GB. And that's not the only thing that increases here, as the RAM heads up to a powerful 12GB, too.

