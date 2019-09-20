Forget Black Friday - Dell has some amazing laptop deals right now

While Black Friday 2019 will undoubtedly be a great time to buy a new laptop, you may not have to wait until November, as Dell has unveiled a number of tempting new offers on some of its best laptops and computers.

These deals - some of which are exclusive to us - allow you to save up to 15% off a range of devices using certain codes that you'll need to enter into the checkout when making a purchase.

All of these deals are live on Dell's Business website right now, and go on until Wednesday September 25. You don't need to be a business user to grab these deals, but remember that prices shown exclude VAT.

EXCLUSIVE: Save 15% on XPS laptops and desktops at Dell

This exclusive deal for TechRadar readers grants 15% off all Dell XPS laptops and desktops, including the excellent Dell XPS 13. To get this deal, enter in SB15XPS at the checkout.View Deal

Remember that these deals expire on September 25, and most of the offers are only for certain devices. However, the exclusive SB15XPS deal is for any XPS laptop and desktop.