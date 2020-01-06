Flash broadband and TV deals: get a free 4K TV and super fast speeds from Virgin

When it comes to Virgin's broadband deals, there are two things the company really thrives at - its freebie-filled flash sales and coming up with some of the oddest product names around (Ultimate Oomph bundle anyone...?).

But luckily for you, today we're focusing on the first of those two strengths with Virgin hitting the January sales with an impressive offer running until Wednesday, January 8. When you invest in select broadband and TV deals, Virgin will go ahead and throw in a free 4K Smart TV or bill credit of £150.

Considering Virgin is listing the TV with a value of £329, that feels like the option most people will be interested in. But obviously, as nice as a freebie is, you will want to know which packages it comes with.

For anyone looking for a budget internet plan, you'll be sad to learn this offer is available on Virgin's four best but most expensive packages - the Bigger Bundle, Bigger Bundle with Sports, Bigger Bundle with Movies, Bigger Bundles with both Sports and Movies and of course...the aforementioned Ultimate Oomph.

With that in mind, with prices starting at £62 a month, those just looking for affordable fibre should check out what Vodafone has to offer or even BT. For those looking to go all out on their internet, you're in the right place.

Virgin's flash sale broadband and TV deals:

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle + Movies | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | £35 activation fee | £62 + 4K TV or £150 bill credit

If you want that free TV or bill credit this is the cheapest way to get it. With Virgin's Bigger Bundle + Movies you get speeds averaging 108Mb, weekend calls, Sky Cinema HD and over 250 channels including BT Sport Ultimate and BT Sport ESPN HD.

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle + Sports | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | £35 activation fee | £72 + 4K TV or £150 bill credit

Prefer catching the latest sporting events to films? For an extra tenner a month you can switch to the Virgin Bigger Bundle with sports instead. That means all of the stuff above but replacing Sky Cinema with Sky Sports and getting access to a host of other sporting channels like Eurosport 1.View Deal

Virgin Media Ultimate Oomph | 12 months | 516Mb average speed | Anytime calls | £35 activation fee | £89 a month + 4K TV or £150 bill credit

Virgin's Ultimate Oomph Bundle is about as all out as you can go with broadband deals. Take a deep breath because there's a lot on offer here! You're getting anytime calls, speeds averaging an unbelievable 516Mb, over 260 channels including Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD and BT Sport 4K and an unlimited data SIM only deal. On top of all of that is the free TV and two Virgin TV boxes so you can watch from two different rooms.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simply to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then .

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.

