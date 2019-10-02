Fantastic headphones deal sees Sony WH-1000XM3 price slashed

The best noise-cancelling headphones often don't come cheap, and the superb Sony WH-1000XM3s are no different; coming in at £330, these over-ear headphones are a pretty big investment.

However, Amazon has just slashed 25% off the price of the Sony cans, which top our roundups of the best headphones, best wireless headphones, and best noise-cancelling headphones.

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deal

(Image credit: Sony)

Why should I buy the Sony WH-1000XM3?

For the last three years, the Sony 1000X series of headphones have been our favorite wireless headphones on the market. They sound great thanks to a combination of superb wireless codecs – aptX and Sony's proprietary LDAC tech – and keep outside noise at bay thanks to Sony's ever-improving noise-cancellation algorithms.

This brilliant headphones deal means that you can get your hands on the XM3s for just £249, which represents a saving of over £80 – this is the kind of deal we'd expect to see on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Whether that price will drop lower during November's massive sales event remains to be seen, but there's no doubt that this is a great deal nonetheless.