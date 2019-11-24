Fantastic Black Friday iPad Pro deal brings the best ever tablet to an all-time low price

If you've been waiting for a great Black Friday sale that slashes the price of the newest and best iPad Pro devices, now's the time to act, because you can now save up to £370.

As part of an Amazon Black Friday deal, 2018's iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 (both named after the size of their screens in inches) have seen some discounts.

Depending on whether you go for the Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi and cellular device, and which storage configuration you pick, the deals range from 'okay' to 'absolutely amazing'.

Whatever size you pick, you're getting at least £40 or £50 knocked off, which is a decent saving when you consider how many apps you could buy with that money.

However, if you go all the way up to 1TB storage and a Wi-Fi and cellular device, you'll find massive discounts of £200 for the smaller iPad and £370 for the larger version.

These two iPads top our list of the best tablets, so act fast because they're sure to sell out soon. If you don't need the absolute top of Apple's tablet game, the older iPad Pro 10.5 devices are also seeing a fantastic discount, so check them out instead.

iPad Pro 11 deals

iPad Pro 11-inch: at Amazon | 1TB | Wi-Fi and cellular | £1,669 £1,469

Sure, that price is high, but for the best tablet ever, what do you expect? With £200 knocked off, it's decently discounted though, and that's more than enough cash to buy yourself an Apple Pencil, smart keyboard, and have some spare change left over.

iPad Pro 11-inch: at Amazon | 64GB | Wi-Fi | £769 £719

This is the most affordable configuration you'll find for the newest iPad Pro, and with £50 off, it's now cheaper than a decent smartphone. This is the most affordable we've seen the device for, and while it could see further Black Friday discounts, we wouldn't say for sure.

iPad Pro 12.9 deals

iPad Pro 12.9-inch: at Amazon | 1TB | Wi-Fi and cellular | £1,869 £1,499

This Black Friday iPad deal slashes a huge £370 off the price of the most premium iPad Pro configuration, with the biggest screen, huge swathes of storage space and cellular connection. It was pretty pricey before, but this new lowest-ever price makes it much more tempting for people who need such a device.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch: at Amazon | 256GB | Wi-Fi | £1,119 £1,069

Thanks to the iCloud not everyone needs a whopping 1TB storage; this iPad Pro 12.9 has 256GB, with is more than enough for most people. With £50 off it's almost into triple digits, and it's cheaper than some of the new iPhone 11 devices at that price.

If those size/storage/connectivity configurations don't suit you, you can play around with the options to find your perfect model by going to Amazon yourself: here's a link to the iPad Pro 11, and the iPad Pro 12.9.

