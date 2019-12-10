Facebook Portal smart displays are at their lowest price yet in Amazon sale

Facebook Portal smart displays have got a massive discount on Amazon for the retail giant's fleet of December sales, bringing the range of devices to their lowest price we've seen yet. Not in the UK? Check out some global prices on smart displays at the end of this article.

The flagship Portal 10-inch smart display is now only £119, down from its RRP of £169. The smaller 8-inch model gets the biggest saving at only £59 too, down from £129, while the Portal TV video camera is £99 after a price cut down from £149.

If you already own a smart display or tablet, or are used to making video calls through your phone, you may not have much use of Facebook's devices, but the ability to source photos from your Facebook or Instagram accounts, and motion-tracking cameras that follow you around the room during calls, may be what entices you.

In our Portal TV review, we found the motion-tracking wasn't as smooth as it could be, while the camera resolution isn't much of an upgrade from many smartphones, either. If you have concerns over your privacy, too, Facebook doesn't have the greatest trust when it comes to consumer data – though we've stuck in some deals on competing smart display models beneath the Portal products listed here.

Facebook Portal 10-inch: £169 £119 at Amazon

Facebook Portal Mini 8-inch: £129 £59 at Amazon

