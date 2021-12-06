Echo Dot 3rd gen back down to just £18 in last-minute Christmas deal at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) is back down to just £18.99 (was £39.99) today at Amazon - a return to its cheapest price ever and the best we've seen this year.

Yep, today's price at Amazon is even cheaper than over Black Friday. You'll have to hurry if you want to bag one of these great little smart speakers by Christmas, however, they're currently back-ordered all the way until December 16th by the earliest.

While a little bit older, the 3rd gen Amazon Echo Dot is still a really good addition to any smart home setup if you're looking for something cheap and cheerful. It's got the same 1.8-inch speaker as the latest 4th Gen model (retailing for £49 currently) and works just as well when it comes to Alexa voice commands. It doesn't quite have as eye-catching of a design as the new one, but it's still great for playing tunes, controlling your smart home appliances, and answering questions.

Also, if you fancy the idea of linking two Echo Dots together for stereo sound, you can currently get two for just £29.99 when you use the code 2ECHODOT at checkout. This promo is a hold-out from Black Friday and a really great option if you're looking to get better coverage throughout your house. Using this promo, you'll save an additional £6 in total versus the standalone sales price and it's definitely not a bad shout as it'll put you over that £20 free delivery threshold if you're not a prime member.

Outside the UK? Check out the best Amazon Echo Dot deals in your region just below.

Amazon Echo Dot deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): £39.99 Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): £39.99 £18.99 at Amazon

Save £21 - The Echo Dot 3rd gen is at its cheapest ever price today at Amazon but you'll have to hurry if you want to score one in time for Christmas. Delivering by December 16th by the earliest, this great little smart speaker is easily the cheapest way to get started with the Amazon Alexa smart assistant. Want two? use the code 2ECHODOT at checkout to get two for £29.99.

If you're looking for more info on Amazon's excellent range of smart speakers, or are looking for another model, check out our main Amazon Echo Dot deals page.