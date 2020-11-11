Early Black Friday deal: save £150 on this superb JBL soundbar with Dolby Atmos

Building a Dolby Atmos surround sound system to complement your home cinema setup can be really pricey, but this all-in-one soundbar solution from JBL makes it much simpler – and it's currently £150 cheaper thanks to a fantastic early Black Friday deals from Currys and Amazon.

Usually £899, the JBL Bar 9.1 is currently available for just £749 – which is pretty budget-friendly when you consider that you're getting a Dolby Atmos soundbar, two detachable wireless rear speakers, and a subwoofer for your money. (Not in the UK? Check out the best deals in your region below.)

Offering a 9.1 channel setup, and coming with its own separate 10-inch wireless subwoofer, the JBL Bar 9.1 is 4K HDR compatible soundbar capable of taking audio streams from Google Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth sources.

It's the detachable rears that make this a unique Atmos proposition however – docking them with the main central bar unit allows them to charge, and when detached they automatically assign themselves as rear channels, and are good for 10 hours of playback.

The rear speakers and subwoofer are all wireless, which will be music to your ears if you hate wrestling with annoying cables.

