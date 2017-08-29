Download of the day – Magic Actions for YouTube

Magic Actions for YouTube is a browser extension for Chrome, Firefox and Opera that's packed with brilliant little tools that will make watching videos on the site a more pleasant experience.

For example, you can control the audio volume using your mouse wheel, hide the horror show that is the comments area, and blank out everything except the playback window itself.

Our favorite feature is Cinema Mode, which works much like a Phillips Ambilight TV, using the dominant color from the video to create a subtle glow, creating a more immersive experience.

Download here: Magic Actions for YouTube

Download of the Day is our pick of the best free software around – whether it's useful, fun, or just plain silly. If you have any recommendations, please send them to downloads@techradar.com.