Get the first three levels of Dishonored 2 free today

Bethesda Softworks is giving away the first three levels of its stealth masterpiece Dishonored 2. The free demo is available to download free for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC from 6 April.

The original Dishonored cast you as disgraced royal protector Corvo Attano. Framed for murdering Empress Jessamine Kaldwin, and granted arcane magical abilities by a Machiavellian entity known as the Outsider, Corvo could use either stealth or brute force in his quest to clear his name and restore Jessamine’s daughter Emily to the throne.

Dishonored 2 is set 15 years later. A crazed witch named Delilah has seized power during a coup, and you must take the role of either Corvo or Empress Emily as they seek to reclaim the throne using a combination of steampunk-inspired weaponry and supernatural powers.

