Don't wait for Black Friday – save £200 off the Garmin Fenix 6 right now

The Garmin Fenix 6 is just £328.03 at Amazon today – a saving of £201.96 off the recommended retail price, and even cheaper than last year's Black Friday deal.

The Garmin Fenix 6 is one of the best Garmin watches around and rarely dips below £400, so this is a truly exceptional deal that's not to be missed. Past experience has taught us that this type of price drop doesn't last long, so if you're interested, it's best to snap it up before the opportunity passes.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Garmin deals near you.

Garmin Fenix 6: £529.99 £328.03 at Amazon

Save £201.96 We've rarely seen the flagship Fenix 6 this cheap before, even during sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. In fact, its price rarely dips below £400.

More great Garmin deals

The Garmin Fenix 6 is an extremely impressive multi-sports watch, but if you don't need quite so many features, there are also some excellent deals on the rest of Garmin's watches right now.

Garmin Venu 2: £349.99 £279.69 at Amazon

Save £70.30 The Garmin Venu 2 only launched a few months ago, and impressed us with its fitness tracking chops and bright AMOLED screen. This is one of the best prices we've seen so far (we've been keeping track) and like the Fenix 6 deal above, it's likely to end soon.

Garmin Instinct Solar: £319.99 £209 at John Lewis

Save £110.99 This is an unexpected deal on the Instinct Solar from John Lewis, and is much lower than Amazon's current price. This deal applies to the Solar Blue model, which is a tasteful shade of Navy. The black model will set you back £40 more.

If you're not in the UK, here are the best Garmin deals where you are.