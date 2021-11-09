Don't miss these early Black Friday deals on Sennheiser headphones and earbuds

Looking to save money on your next pair of headphones? Amazon's early Black Friday deals are well worth checking out, with the retailer slashing the price of Sennheiser headphones and earbuds ahead of the big day on November 26.

These early Black Friday headphones deals include some of the best models we've tested, from the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless over-ear headphones to the budget-friendly Sennheiser CX True Wireless earbuds.

Sennheiser has a great reputation for making well-balanced headphones with interesting designs, with its over-ear cans spanning everything from professional reference headphones to noise-cancelling models that can block out the world around you.

The German audio brand has also branched out into the world of true wireless earbuds in recent years, offering excellent alternatives to the likes of the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro – often at lower prices, too.

While we'd normally recommend waiting until the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start before shopping for your next pair of headphones, global chip shortages has meant that some retailers have longer wait times than previous years – so if you're shopping for a special occasion or need your headphones right away, you should buy now.

Plus, some of these headphones deals are so good that it's worth snapping them up now before Amazon raises its prices or they sell out.

Below you'll find our pick of the best Sennheiser headphones deals we've spotted so far in the US – if you're in the UK, scroll down for the top discounts in your region.

