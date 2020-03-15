Don't miss out on the chance to save up to £324 with these Sky TV and broadband deals

To be frank, Sky doesn't always have lowest priced broadband deals. But with the company's latest offers, you can save up to 25% on a duo of Sky TV and broadband deals.

With these deals, you can choose between either paying £37 a month for Sky's Superfast TV Bundle or £68 a month to go all out on Superfast, Sports & Cinema.

Whichever one you go for, you'll be connected to Sky's superfast 59Mb (average speed) fibre broadband - which could come in pretty handy if you're expecting to be working from home for the foreseeable future.

And the access to the likes of Sky Atlantic, means plenty of binge-worthy series such as Westworld, Avenue 5, Breeders and Chernobyl.

Want to find out more? Keep scrolling to read these deals in full - although if you're sold we recommend you bag these bargains quickly as we're not sure when they'll expire. And if neither are the right offer for you, make sure you check out our best broadband and TV deals guide.

Just want television? See today's best Sky TV deals

The Sky TV and broadband deals in full

Sky Superfast, Sports & Cinema | 18 months | £39.95 set-up fee | 59Mb avg speed | £86 £68 per month

This all-singing, all-dancing plan from Sky gives you all of the service's entertainment channels, together with the latest Sky cinema premieres from the comfort of your own home and its sports coverage too (if any actually goes ahead in the next few weeks!). This is a great way to sort your fibre broadband and TV channels in one easy go, saving a total of £324 off the usual cost.

Sky Superfast TV Bundle | 18 months | £39.95 set-up fee | 59Mb avg speed | £52 £37 per month

If you don't need that many TV channels and £68 seems like a bit of a stretch, then we recommend this alternative cut-price deal. You're still getting over 300 Entertainment channels, new and exclusive Sky originals, including Westworld, plus award winning TV on Sky Q and those sweet average download speeds of 59Mb.

What else can I get with Sky broadband?

Apart from getting superfast average download speeds of 59Mb that are perfectly suited for busy households or streaming, you can customise your package. Sky has several add-ons that you can select as you choose your package, some of which include Netflix, Multiscreen, BT Sport, Kids and many more!

And if you're also in the market for a new TV to enjoy all this content on, we can help you save a lot of money and get the best price via our roundup of the latest cheap TV deals.

