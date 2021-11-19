Don’t miss a £300 discount on the Samsung HW-Q700A soundbar in this early Black Friday deal

Early Black Friday deals are storming in over at Currys and it’s ramping up again today with a great £300 off the Samsung HW-Q700A soundbar.

You can’t miss this amazing early Black Friday deal to nab an incredible soundbar, which has 8 speakers producing 120W of power and is compatible with Dolby Atmos, Digital Plus and True HD codecs, plus DTS:X and 5.1 channel surround sound. Also, the soundbar balances sound based on the content you watch, scene by scene. With the soundbar, you’ll also get a wireless 160W subwoofer that’ll deliver powerful bass and rich dynamic sounds.

The HW-Q700A normally sells for £699, but Currys has slashed the price by £300 bringing it to £399 .

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Samsung HW-Q700A soundbar Black Friday deal

£699 Samsung HW-Q700A/XU 3.1.2 Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos: £699 £399 at Currys Save £300- Get this incredible soundbar for a discounted £399 over at Currys, which features 8 speakers that are compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Plus it comes with a wireless subwoofer that delivers powerful bass and dynamic sounds.

Along with it’s delightful sound, the Samsung HW-Q700A also supports Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2 to seamlessly stream your audio from another device to the soundbar. On top of that, the soundbar works with Amazon Alexa speakers. This is a great deal for an incredible soundbar that you cannot miss.

