Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deals 2021: early sales and what we expect

When shopping for a stylus for your iPad, your first consideration should be an Apple Pencil. The company's accessory syncs up perfectly with its tablet, as expected, and there should be plenty of Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deals and Black Friday Apple Pencil deals arriving later this month.

Apple's products aren't often discounted, but even they aren't immune from the Black Friday 2021 deals that kick in at the end of November. Cyber Monday is set for November 29.

While we don't expect too much money off Apple's stylus, you should be able to save a little on a new Apple Pencil 1 or Apple Pencil 2 as the deals start rolling in closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You may also get a Black Friday iPad deal, if you're looking for a new tablet.

The Apple Pencil 1 and Apple Pencil 2 are different, and some iPads may not be compatible with both, so it's important to check ahead of time before making your purchase. As a rule, older iPads support the Apple Pencil 1 while the newest iPads should work with both, but the Apple Pencil 2 has some upgrades over its predecessor – which only the best iPads can benefit from, like magnetic attaching and charging.

Of course, the original Apple Pencil 1 is cheaper than its successor, even if it lacks some advanced features, so make sure you're buying the right Apple stylus for you.

Today's best Apple Pencil deals

We're still some weeks away from the best Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deals, so we'll list the best Apple Pencil deals you'll find right now. Keep in mind that prices may drop toward the end of November, but if you need an Apple Pencil now, here are your best options:

Best Apple Pencil (1st gen) deals

Best Apple Pencil (2nd gen) deals

Last year's Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deals

Last year's Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deals

Image Hottest deal Apple Pencil (1st Generation): $99 $87.94 (save $11.06)

The original Apple Pencil is a fantastic companion for your iPad, giving you precise control. This 1st Generation version doesn't have the wireless charging and gesture controls of later models, but it's an absolute bargain for Cyber Monday and a great buy.

View Deal

Image Official Apple iPad accessories: 10%-15% off at Amazon

On Amazon, Apple is discounting loads of its iPad accessories including Lightning Cables, Apple Pencil tips and Smart Covers for loads of its different tablets.

View Deal

$100 gift card with iPad Pro purchases from November 27 $100 gift card with iPad Pro purchases from Apple

If you're thinking of picking up a new iPad as well as an Apple Pencil, you can now get $100 in a gift card on certain iPad Pro purchases. If you're after something a bit smaller, you can also get $50 gift card when you buy the iPad mini. View Deal

Last year's best third-party stylus deals

If the original Apple Pencil is still too expensive, 2020 saw deals on third-party styluses. We may see similar to this later this year, if you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the Apple Pencil.

Image Adonit Dash 3: $44.99 $35.99 at Amazon (save $9)

Adonit is widely regarded as one of the best names in third-party Apple Pencil alternatives, and this fine-tipped, pressure-sensitive stylus is a typical example of its work. It features two shortcut buttons and (unlike the first-gen Apple Pencil) isn't round, so it won't roll of your desk.

View Deal

Image Adonit Note Stylus: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (save $20)

This smart metallic stylus is one of the best alternatives if an Apple Pencil is out of your price range. It can keep going for 12 hours between charges, is slim and light, and has a handy clip to keep it secure in your pocket. It might not match the real deal, but for a third-party stylus it's pretty decent.

View Deal