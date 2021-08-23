Currys sets out mobile phone manifesto ahead of Carphone Warehouse rebrand

Currys PC World has launched a new online shopping experience to make buying mobile phone deals easier, allowing customers to build and control monthly mobile plans to meet their individual needs.

Currys says that it will make it easier for phone shoppers to tailor their package, offering flexibility when it comes to selecting your device, usage plan, monthly cost, and any accessories you may want to include.

The launch comes in the wake of the announcement earlier this year that Carphone Warehouse will be rebranded under Currys PC World before the end of 2021.

In the attempt to meet Carphone Warehouse customers demands for cheaper phone packages while merging the brands, Curry's online 'mobile shopping experience' is expected to be rolled out in physical stores in early 2022.

For more information on the mobile phone plans available and how to curate your own plan, you can visit Curry’s website where you’ll find all of its latest offers.

Change in consumer habits

Currys says that more Brits are holding onto devices for longer and are preferring SIM only and SIM-free phones to a more traditional contract model, citing figures from the Ofcom Communications Market Report 2020.

Coupled with the fact that UK mobile phone users are using more data than ever before, Currys has introduced its plans to allow customers the freedom to dictate their monthly mobile phone package. Whether that involves finding the best unlimited data package or taking back control over how long you want your phone contract to be.

“Fresh and flexible approach”

Ed Connolly, Chief Commercial Officer at Dixons Carphone, said that according to Currys' customer research last year: "93% of customers want to see a mobile offering that gives them greater value, package flexibility and transparency of cost.

“We exist to help everyone enjoy amazing technology, and for many of our customers, a mobile phone is the most important and most used piece of tech in their lives. That’s why today, we’re excited to bring our new mobile offer to market, with flexible plans and transparent pricing, giving customers great value when it comes to purchasing mobile devices and plans.

“While our habits and needs change, often mobile contracts don’t, with the majority of consumers locked into lengthy and expensive agreements. With customers holding onto their devices for longer, we know that finding the right handset and SIM can be a real struggle.

“Customers can now curate the exact plan they want and will only pay for what they need, so no unexpected costs.”

Learn more about the new offer and shop online at the Currys website.