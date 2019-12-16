Currys Christmas sale sees massive savings on perfect gifts - but for today only

Are you still on the hunt for the perfect Christmas gift? Currys could be the place to shop, with lots of fantastic smart speaker deals to take advantage of.

You'll need to be quick, though: these deals are only available until tomorrow (Tuesday, December 17), and they're selling fast. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best smart speaker prices in your region.)

Right now, you can save hundreds on smart speakers from the likes of Apple, Bose, Sonos and more, including the fantastic Bose Home Speaker 500 and our best smart speaker of 2019, the Sonos One.

Some of these smart speakers were already discounted over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and now have special discount codes making them even cheaper. In Currys' smart speaker section you'll find many of the products are available with a 10% discount, with either of the following codes to be applied at checkout: SMARTSOUND10 or BOSESSB10 (Bose speakers only).

So, if you need a great smart speaker to soundtrack your New Year's Eve party or to gift to that special someone this Christmas, check out the very best of Currys Christmas sale below:

Sonos One: £199 £152.10 at Currys

The Sonos One is the best smart speaker of 2019, and it's currently over £40 cheaper thanks to this great Christmas deal. A simply superb connected smart speaker, the Sonos One not only sounds fantastic, but is one of the most feature-rich voice-activated speakers out there. Enter code SMARTSOUND10 at checkout.View Deal

Sonos One SL: £179 £143.10 at Currys

Want great Sonos sound without a voice assistant snooping in on your conversations? This mic-free connected speaker from Sonos offers just that, letting you bring music to every room of your home. Note: you can also get the Sonos One SL for 10p less at Amazon. Enter code SMARTSOUND10 at checkout.View Deal

Sonos Play:5: £499 £381.60 at Currys

An elegant looking and bombastic sounding speaker that proves Sonos is still king of the streamers, the Sonos Play:5 wireless smart speaker comes with custom designed woofers to deliver rich bass while the sealed architecture eliminates reverb and echo. Now with over £100 off, it's more affordable than ever. Enter code SMARTSOUND10 at checkout.View Deal

Apple HomePod: £319 £206.10 at Currys

The HomePod is Apple's answer to the smart speakers of Amazon and Google, but brings far more sonic power to the party. Now £113 cheaper, you're getting an intelligent smart speaker with spatial awareness and A8 processing for high-performance audio. Enter code SMARTSOUND10 at checkout.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500: £399 £269.10 at Currys

Bose is renowned for its high quality speakers, and the Home Speaker 500 is no different. From wall to wall stereo sound from a single speaker to integrated Google Assistant and Alexa, this is a smart speaker with serious audio punch – and it's now at its lowest price ever. Enter code BOSESSB10 at checkout.

Bose Home Speaker 300: £249.95 £188.10 at Currys

Snag the Bose Home Speaker 300 on sale for £188.10. The smart speaker produces an impressive 360-degree sound and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control. Enter code BOSESSB10 at checkout.View Deal

Bose Soundtouch 30 III: £499 £449.10 at Currys

This wireless speaker may be a little older, but it still boasts a powerful and spacious sound, bringing Hi-Fi audio to anywhere in your home. Now £50 cheaper, it could make a great Christmas gift. Enter code BOSESSB10 at checkout.

Not in the UK? Check out the best smart speaker prices in your region below: