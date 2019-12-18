Currys Christmas sale: the best deals on gaming, appliances, audio and more

Currys' Christmas sale is here, with last-minute gifts across its entire range of electronics. The line-up seems to be changing day-to-day, too, with different featured deals as we get closer to Christmas Day.

There are a few key reasons to keep Currys in mind in the run-up to Christmas. For one, they do in-store delivery, which is a useful option given how close we are to Christmas Day. That also gives you flexibility if you have any issues with your purchases. Currys also has a price match guarantee (scroll down this page for more on that).

Below, we've captured the best Currys Christmas deals that we've found so far. Some observations: we're seeing a few of the same deals on 4K TVs, Google products and appliances that we saw on Black Friday, among the newer savings. That's no bad thing: maybe there was something you missed during that sale that you wanted to pick up.

Below, we'll identify when we've seen a deal like this during Black Friday before, just for your reference. Check out our best Currys Christmas deals below, which we'll keep updating in the run-up to the holidays.

Our top deals

Today's best Currys Christmas deals

The best Currys Christmas deals we've found so far.

Save £100 on 4K TVs

Use the voucher code BTETVSAVE100 to save £100 on selected 4K TVs in Currys' Christmas sale. This code expires on the December 23 if you see anything here you like the look of. View Deal

LG 43UM7000PLA 4K TV: £349 £299 at Currys

This budget 43-inch LG TV is at its Black Friday price in time for Christmas. It features Smart TV features, so you can watch Netflix and Prime Video in 4K. Spent another £30 and you can get the 49-inch model. View Deal

Google Home: £89 £49 at Currys

Currys has a few Google devices back down to their earlier discounts, including this smart speaker. Enjoy ad-supported access to YouTube music, and use Google Assistant to answer any burning questions you might have. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless headphones: £260 £219 at Currys

Currys' deal of the day on these headphones is about £20 more than the lowest ever Black Friday price, but it's the same discount Amazon has on the QC 35 Series II right now if you're after a great pair of noise-cancelling headphones.View Deal

DualShock 4 - various colours: £44.99 £29.99 at Currys

Get a variety of colours for this PS4 controller, and if you're a new Spotify Premium subscriber, you can enjoy six months of that for free with this purchase. This is a fantastic modern controller for gaming, and this is the price we usually see during sales periods.

View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349 £299 at Currys

Coming in black, silver, and white, these Bose headphones are among the best noise-canceling cans on the planet, with a gorgeous design, lively sound, and support for Google Assistant and Alexa. They were slightly cheaper over Black Friday, but a £50 discount is still a great deal.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3: £169.95 £79 at Currys

With over £90 off, these Beats headphones are ideal for anyone who wants to boost their workout without breaking the bank – and they'd make a great Christmas gift, too. This deal is only available for the black, red, and white models.View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: £199 £129 at Currys

Available at their Black Friday price, these great wireless headphones feature up to 30 hours of battery life. The overwhelming bass and build quality of these headphones are among its major strengths.View Deal

Sony SRS-XB41 Portable Wireless Waterproof Speaker: £149 £99 at Currys

Not only does this portable speaker come with built-in strobe lighting, but it's also waterproof, which means it can handle the thrills and spills of even the wildest party. Currys has it down to its lowest price ever from the Black Friday period.View Deal

Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle: £279 at Currys

Currys had this same bundle, which also ships with Tekken 7 and Project Cars 2, for £299 over Black Friday, so this is a solid saving. The Xbox One X is the most powerful games console in the world, and Jedi: Fallen Order is a fantastic Star Wars game.

View Deal

Luigi's Mansion 3 | Nintendo Switch: £36.99 at Currys

Luigi's Mansion 3 only released at the end of October, so picking up the Switch spooktacular for less than £40 is an absolute bargain. This is the same price we saw over the Black Friday sales period.View Deal

Google Nest Hub: £119 £59 at Currys

With Google Assistant integration, you can listen to music, watch movies or control your smart home with this device. This is the same price Currys offered during the Black Friday period, so it's a decent saving. View Deal

Kindle (2019) E-reader: £69.99 £49.99 at Currys

Amazon has the same discount as Currys on the Kindle, but the difference is you get six months of Spotify Premium when you buy it from the electronics retailer (new accounts only, though). View Deal

Fitbit Ace 2 Kid's Fitness Tracker & Nest Mini: £69.99 £49.99 at Currys

Considering you can get the tracker alone elsewhere for about £50 at the moment, why not get a second generation Google Nest Mini to go with it? Could be the ideal purchase for a healthy New Year. View Deal

Fujifilm X-T100 Mirrorless Camera: £547 £349 at Currys

This fine deal on the X-T100 matches Amazon's own right now, if you're looking for a new camera at a heft discount. This lops almost £200 off the listed price. . View Deal

Dyson V11 Absolute: £599 £499 at Currys

Currys has matched its previous low price on this cordless Dyson vacuum, which is capable of up to 60 minutes of cleaning, and has a selection of heads to tackle various surfaces in any home.

George Foreman Evolve Precision 24002 Grill: £199 £89 at Currys

Currys has cut the price of this grill, which filters fat out of your food and has adjustable grill plates, as well as a timer function. The manufacturer promises restaurant-quality steaks with this thing. View Deal

Morphy Richards Soup Maker £69.99 £39.99 at Currys

Make up to 1.6 litres of soup with this appliance, that promises smooth soup in 21 minutes or chunky soup in 28 minutes. Might be worthwhile if you're looking to make healthier lunches in 2020. View Deal

Tefal Easy Fry Precision Air Fryer: £99.99 £59 at Currys

Save £40 on this air fryer, which promises healthier frying over traditional methods. You've got four cooking settings to choose from here: dry, bake, grill or roast, which should cover most of the things you want to cook. View Deal

Bosch Tassimo Coffee Machine: £39.99 £28 at Currys

You'll need coffee pods for this machine, but you can also claim 2x£10 worth of coffee pods credit from Tassimo when you register. Just check the terms and conditions on that before you buy.

View Deal

AirPods (2019) with Charging Case £159 £138 at Currys

Currys does not have the lowest price on AirPods, as Amazon has cut them down to £125. Still, over Black Friday, Currys still sold out of AirPods at this price presumably because demand is so high. Consider this price point if other cheaper places sell out. View Deal

Expired deals

Currys Christmas deals you missed

Currys had some fantastic cheap smart speaker deals, which have sadly now expired – you can still buy many of the products below at a discount, though they won't be as cheap as they were previously.

Looking for more? Scroll down for the best smart speaker prices in your region.

PRICE INCREASED Sonos One: £199 £152.10 at Currys

The Sonos One is the best smart speaker of 2019, and it's currently over £40 cheaper thanks to this great Christmas deal. A simply superb connected smart speaker, the Sonos One not only sounds fantastic, but is one of the most feature-rich voice-activated speakers out there. Enter code SMARTSOUND10 at checkout.

PRICE INCREASED Sonos One SL: £179 £143.10 at Currys

Want great Sonos sound without a voice assistant snooping in on your conversations? This mic-free connected speaker from Sonos offers just that, letting you bring music to every room of your home. Note: you can also get the Sonos One SL for 10p less at Amazon. Enter code SMARTSOUND10 at checkout.

PRICE INCREASED Sonos Play:5: £499 £381.60 at Currys

An elegant looking and bombastic sounding speaker that proves Sonos is still king of the streamers, the Sonos Play:5 wireless smart speaker comes with custom designed woofers to deliver rich bass while the sealed architecture eliminates reverb and echo. Now with over £100 off, it's more affordable than ever. Enter code SMARTSOUND10 at checkout.View Deal

PRICE INCREASED Apple HomePod: £319 £206.10 at Currys

The HomePod is Apple's answer to the smart speakers of Amazon and Google, but brings far more sonic power to the party. Now £113 cheaper, you're getting an intelligent smart speaker with spatial awareness and A8 processing for high-performance audio. Enter code SMARTSOUND10 at checkout.

PRICE INCREASED Bose Home Speaker 500: £399 £269.10 at Currys

Bose is renowned for its high quality speakers, and the Home Speaker 500 is no different. From wall to wall stereo sound from a single speaker to integrated Google Assistant and Alexa, this is a smart speaker with serious audio punch – and it's now at its lowest price ever. Enter code BOSESSB10 at checkout.

View Deal

PRICE INCREASED Bose Home Speaker 300: £249.95 £188.10 at Currys

Snag the Bose Home Speaker 300 on sale for £188.10. The smart speaker produces an impressive 360-degree sound and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control. Enter code BOSESSB10 at checkout.

PRICE INCREASED Bose Soundtouch 30 III: £499 £449.10 at Currys

This wireless speaker may be a little older, but it still boasts a powerful and spacious sound, bringing Hi-Fi audio to anywhere in your home. Now £50 cheaper, it could make a great Christmas gift. Enter code BOSESSB10 at checkout.

View Deal

Currys Price Match Promise

Whether it's Christmas, Black Friday, or the January sales, online retailers are always looking to undercut each other on price. That's good news for consumers, but it does mean you have to spend time searching around the web to make sure you're paying as little as possible for a particular gadget.

Enter Currys Price Match Promise. As the name suggests, Currys will match the price of a product if you can find it cheaper elsewhere – there are a few terms and conditions to make a note of, but that's the gist.

It means that if you see the same product available for less at any other retailer – either online or in store – Currys will match that price if you shop with it instead. The company will even match any discount codes that are being offered, so you don't need to pay a penny more than you have to.

There are a few terms and conditions to bear in mind, as we've mentioned: the competing offer must be from a UK retailer, and the items must be identical, right down to the model number (it's always worth double-checking). Also, delivery and installation charges, product protection services and other add-ons aren't included, so factor those out when comparing prices.

Read more: How to use the Currys Price Match Promise