Curry's 4K TV deals could save you up to £300 on a premium Samsung, LG, or Sony

Curry's has just launched an 'Amazing deals' event, which, while having quite an unimaginative name, has yielded some great premium 4K TV deals on sets from Samsung, Sony, LG, and other leading brands.

We've picked out a couple of juicy highlights just below, starting with this excellent 2021 43-inch Samsung AU9007 for £479 (was £549). This one's a fantastic price for a smaller set considering it's usually the big screens that go on sale, plus, it's packed full of the latest Smart TV features.

For something a bit bigger, we've picked out this 50-inch LG NanoCell for £649 (was £799) and this Sony Bravia X85JU for £949 (was £1,099). A cool £150 discount makes both of these mid-range TVs from top brands much easier on the pocket. While not 'cheap' by any stretch of the imagination, both these LED displays are reasonably priced considering the size and the cutting edge 4K processors, HDR compatibility, and smart TV features packed into each.

And finally, for those looking for one of the best TVs of 2021, we recommend this 65-inch Samsung QN94A QLED for £1,999 (was £2,299). It's big, it's expensive, but if you're looking for a brilliant picture, you'll get just that with this 2021 QLED panel. It's a worthwhile investment and one that sports HDR10+ and an incredibly powerful Quantum HDR processor. Plus, this latest price is the lowest yet.

If you'd like to see the full extent of Curry's Amazing deals event, you can check out its landing page here. All sales (including these 4K TV deals) are available from today until the 5th of October, so you've got a few days but not too long to score a bargain.

Outside the UK? Check out today's best 4K TV deals in your region just below.

4K TV deals at Curry's this week

Samsung AU9007 43-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: £549 £479 at Currys

Save £70 - If you're looking for a smaller set, Currys has this feature-rich 43-inch 4K TV from Samsung on sale for £479. This 4K Ultra HD TV delivers a stunning picture thanks to the dynamic crystal colour technology and works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.View Deal

LG NanoCell 816PA 50-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: £799 £649 at Currys

Save £150 - Currys has this LG 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just £649 at today's sale. LG's NanoCell display delivers bold, bright colours and the ThinQ AI technology allows your TV to become a smart home hub. This is not only a fantastic price for a premium 50-inch set, but Currys is also throwing in free FN4 earphones with your purchase when you enter code FREELGFN4 at checkout.View Deal

Sony Bravia X85JU 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: £1,099 £949 at Currys

Save £150 - You can score a £150 price cut on Sony's Bravia 65-inch 4K TV at Currys' latest sale. That's the lowest price we've seen for this 2021 set that features Sony's powerful X1 processor and Dolby Atmos for a cinema-like picture experience. You're also getting smart capabilities with the Google Assistant built-in for hands-free control.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch QN94A QLED 4K HDR Smart TV: £2,299 £1,999 at Samsung

Save £300 - Currys' latest TV deals include this Samsung 65-inch QLED TV that's on sale for a record-low price of £1,999. The QN94A series set delivers a stunning picture with brilliant colours and sharp contrasts thanks to the Quantum HDR powered by HDR10+ and the powerful Quantum processor 4K. To sweeten this deal, Currys is offering a further 10% discount when you apply code 10OFFVIS at checkout.View Deal

Currys - see all of this retailer's 4K TV deals in today's event

see all of this retailer's 4K TV deals in today's event Amazon - also features a range of sales on 4K TVs each week

also features a range of sales on 4K TVs each week John Lewis - especially good for 4K TV deals on OLED and QLED displays

For more recommendations, head on over to our main cheap 4K TV deals page. We've also got this week's best OLED TV deals rounded up too if you're looking for something a little more premium.