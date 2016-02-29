Raspberry Pi 3 arrives with Wi-Fi and huge performance increase

The Raspberry Pi 3 has been announced, with the third iteration of the hugely popular mini-computer boasting 50% more processing power.

The latest Raspberry Pi is based on a Broadcom BCM2837 System on a Chip (SoC), which includes the 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex A53 processor, giving the Pi 3 its power boost.

The third iteration also adds built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth - both highly-requested features - while sticking at a low price of $35 (£30).

There's also an integrated VideoCore multimedia coprocessor which will allow for a far more powerful graphical offering.

Raspian

There's the expected Raspian OS, of course, while the Pi 3's dimensions are, naturally, tiny - 85 x 56 x 17mm.

There's a 40-pin GPIO (General Purpose Input Output) connector; four USB connector port; full-HD HDMI; 10/100 Ethernet; 3.5mm audio jack and composite video; camera (CSI-2) and display (DSI) interfaces; and micro-SD card slot.

"We are unveiling the third-generation Raspberry Pi four years to the day after the launch of the original Raspberry Pi board on February 29, 2012," said Eben Upton, founder of Raspberry Pi.

The Raspberry Pie 3 can be bought from the Pi Hut