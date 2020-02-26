Cheap smartwatch deals on the Huawei Watch GT just got even better

Save on cheap smartwatch deals with these fantastic price cuts on the Huawei Watch GT. While we've been seeing this particular smartwatch deal hit the UK with a £99 price tag last week, you can save an extra few quid right now thanks to an extra price drop from Amazon - pick up the original Huawei Watch GT for just £91.49. The later model, the Huawei Watch GT 2 was also recently featured in Amazon's Deal of the Day, but if you missed out on those particular smartwatch deals, you can still save today thanks to this new £146.99 price tag.

What's the difference? While the original Huawei Watch GT offers a fantastic cheap smartwatch experience, with a glowing AMOLED display, real-time training prompts and smart notifications - and let's not forget that 14-day battery life, the later model adds a 3D glass screen and 15 distinct workout modes.

Both have been built with fitness in mind, with the latest Huawei smartwatch deals offering a gorgeous wrist piece designed to last.

Inside each cheap smartwatch, you'll also find all the usual fitness tracking features as well as a heart rate monitor with sleep tracking functions and a running training system that coaches you in real-time from your wrist. Huawei left WatchOS behind for this these models, so each feature is proprietary, and while that may limit your third party app accessibility, there's so much packed into this price tag that you're still getting excellent value.

Huawei Watch GT | £199.99 £91.49 at Amazon

This Huawei GT smartwatch deal places the fantastic fitness tracker at just under £100 this week - the lowest price we've seen so far! You're getting all the fitness features you'd expect from a substantial smartwatch like this as well as a magnificent AMOLED display and 14-day battery life.

Huawei Watch GT 2 | £199 £146.99 at Amazon

If you missed Amazon's Deal of the Day sale on the Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch earlier this week, there's still time to save on the later model. Though you could pick it up for £20 less during the flash sale, there's still £53 to be saved here.

