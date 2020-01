A QLED TV with a unique set of features: save £300 on this Samsung Frame TV deal

Want a large display but don't want the television taking up your whole living room? These Samsung Frame TV deals can net you a unique television that blends into the background of your home when not in use - all for £300 off this week. You can pick up the 43-inch QLED Samsung Frame TV for just £699 at John Lewis - a massive saving over the usual £1,000 price tag. Plus, you'll also take home a five year guarantee to make the investment even more worth it.

These are incredibly high quality QLED TVs in their own right, but they still shine even when you're not watching telly. That's because the special thing about these sleek televisions is a feature called Art Mode. This transforms your TV into a stunning art piece of your choosing when you're not flicking through the channels.

That's brand new artwork selected to compliment any space with a range of colour palettes and the ability to swap the art on your walls instantly. When the time does come to turn the telly on, you're getting an amazing QLED display with Apple TV and smart assistant integration.

These Samsung Frame TV deals have been kicking around a bit over the last few days, but this Boxing Day offering from John Lewis offers a fantastic price with a five year guarantee to match.

Today's best Samsung Frame TV deals

Samsung The Frame 43-inch QLED TV | £999 £699 at John Lewis

You can pick up this amazing Samsung Frame TV deal at John Lewis and save yourself £300 on the Art Mode television. With a snug wall fit and slimline design, the Frame will shine on any wall and offers a great QLED display to boot.

