Cheap iPhone 12 mini deals lead Fonehouse's Black Friday sales bonanza

Fonehouse isn't shy when it comes to throwing its weight around come the time for 'go big or go home' Black Friday deals.

In fact, the online retailer more than brings the heat when competing with other major mobile retailers. Supplying us with cheap contracts loaded with an almost greedy amount of data across its contracts, from iPhone deals to great tariffs with Samsung's latest flagship family. And it looks like Fonehouse is shaping up to have another year of headline-leading offers with these early promotions.

First things first, Fonehouse is making a statement by showing its hand of iPhone 12 Mini deals already. Pick up the fun-sized handset for just £44 a month and no upfront cost in sight. Incredible value when you consider you'll have 100GB of data to blitz your way through each month. Oh yeah, and that it only came on to the market today!

If the smaller handset doesn't appeal to you, the iPhone 11 – Apple's cheapest variant from its 2019 line-up – still sits as one of the best smartphones to come out of last year. Better still, in this EE tariff, pay just £38 a month for 50GB of data, once again with no upfront payment. Similarly, you can get Samsung's 2020 budget friendly handset, the S20 FE for just £44 a month, boasting a 100GB tariff with EE.

Whilst we know there are sure to be even bigger and better deals on the horizon as we draw closer to the Black Friday phone deals splurge, Fonehouse is already whetting our appetite.

Fonehouse's early Black Friday phone deals in full

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at Fonehouse | EE | no upfront cost | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes & texts | £44 a month

Boasting all the features of its older sibling, the S20 FE ticks off flagship components like its exceptional Snapdragon 865 chipset processor, triple camera array and stunning 120Hz refresh rate. Cased in a slightly more stripped back, plastic case, saving a few bob more than makes up for the amazing features.

iPhone XR 64GB at Fonehouse | EE | FREE upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes & texts | £32 a month

Whilst it may have been a while since the iPhone XR entered the Apple line-up, this handset remains to be a popular choice with its fantastic 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, incredible powerful A12 chip, as well as its array of colour variations. Loaded with 50GB for just £32 a month, this deal sells itself.

Samsung Galaxy A51 at Fonehouse | EE | FREE upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes & texts | £17 a month

A great choice if you want a feature-packed handset without the flagship price tag, this Samsung Galaxy A51 tariff is also an excellent fit for parents looking for a good phone for their kids. It offers a reliable battery life with a 4000mAh cell, as well as a Super AMOLED display and four lens camera package.

Why should I shop Fonehouse Black Friday deals?

Admittedly, compared to other mobile phone retailers like Carphone Warehouse, Fonehouse may not be on your radar. That's not to say it shouldn't be though, known to offer exceptional value for money on some of the latest handsets. It's worth noting they're not stingy on data allowances either, with previous years seeing 100GB tariffs on the latest iPhone and Samsung flagships for just £36 a month, including the iPhone XR and iPhone 11. We wouldn't be surprised, then, to see the same treatment in this year's Black Friday bonanza.

As well as amazing, cheap mobile phone deals, Fonehouse is also once again offering its Black Friday price promise. With Black Friday kicking off earlier and earlier every year, Fonehouse is pledging to refund the difference if you see a contract you've purchased going for less on site or elsewhere. This includes price matching with other retailers.

Of course, on top of incredible Black Friday deals, Fonehouse goes above and beyond to provide exceptional service in your journey to finding a new handset. With its trade-in feature, you can enter in your mobile model and get an instant quote for its value. Send it off to the lovely people at Fonehouse and have some cash to put towards the new phone of your dreams.

Need more reassurance? Fonehouse has a 4.6 score on Trustpilot and, what's more, it certainly comes with our recommendation.