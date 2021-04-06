Cheap Fitbit deal: Fitbit Versa 3 is back to its lowest ever price at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 3 is down to just £159.10 at Amazon right now. That's a saving of 20% off the regular asking price, and the cheapest we've seen it since the January sales.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is one of the best Fitbits available today, with a sleek design, a bright and vivid display, GPS connectivity for tracking outdoor workouts, and a host of fitness tools available at your fingertips. It also allows you to receive smartphone notifications, and comes with a free one-year trial of Fitbit Premium that lets you follow instructor-guided workouts at home.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Fitbit Versa 3 deals near you.

Fitbit Versa 3: £199.99 £159.10 at Amazon (save £40.89)

The Fitbit Versa 3 is currently sitting at number one in our roundup of the best Fitbits, and for good reason. This stylish smartwatch features built, in GPS for tracking runs, walks and bike rides, plus lots of other workout monitoring modes, contactless payments, sleep tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, voice controls and more. It's great value at its usual price, and with 20$ off it's even easier to recommend.

View Deal

The Fitbit Versa 3 also has Amazon Alexa integration, so you can use voice commands to play music, get weather reports, and control your smart home devices right from your wrist.

It's not perfect – when we tested it, we found the watch's side button a little annoying to use, and once your free Fitbit Premium trial ends you'll need to pay a monthly fee to keep using its catalog of workouts – but it's an impressive device nonetheless. Ideal if you're looking for a smartwatch that will gently nudge you towards making healthier lifestyle choices every day, and does more than a simple fitness tracker.