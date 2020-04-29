Cheap fibre and £70 Amazon voucher: time's running out to get UK's best broadband deal

Vodafone has upped its broadband deals game even more this week. It's gone from just about undercutting the competition, to absolutely obliterating it! In short, nobody comes close to matching its fibre broadband deals right now

Until April 30, it's adding a nice, big £70 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card as an extra bonus on top of its already great value fibre deal. With speeds averaging 63Mb and bills down at an eye-catching £22.95 a month, Vodafone is really showing the likes of TalkTalk, BT and Sky how it's done.

- Head straight to Vodafone to see this offer in full

Taking the value a step further, Vodafone will offer a discount of up to £3 a month for Vodafone mobile customers. The value of your discount depends on what subscription you have with the company but can get you a monthly internet price as low as £19.95.

The only flaw in an otherwise perfect broadband deal is the contract length. At 24 months, this matches BT in length which might be off-putting for some. We've included both Vodafone's plan and some shorter broadband deals below.

Try something new with mobile broadband

Vodafone's fantastic fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95pm (saving up to £3 for Vodafone customers) + £70 Amazon voucher

Here it is, a real bargain of a fibre broadband deal! It costs £22.95 for speeds averaging 63Mb. And existing Vodafone customers could save up to £3 a month, bringing the cost down to a market-leading £19.95! On top of that Vodafone will throw in a £70 Amazon voucher. OFFER ENDS ON THURSDAY, APRIL 30View Deal

The UK lockdown and broadband deals

Due to the worldwide pandemic, broadband installations have become a bit more complicated process. Now you'll find that if you don't have a phone line set up in your property, it will be a good few months until you can get an instalment.

If you have a phone line then great - you're good to go with this awesome Vodafone fibre offer.

Not got that phone line in place? If that’s the case, it’s worth exploring what Virgin Media can offer, or considering the option of 4G home broadband plans.

What other broadband deals are there right now?

With Vodafone now operating on 24 month contracts, many will find that it is no longer a viable option. For those people, there are plenty of other options out there. Plusnet has a great fibre plan with speeds averaging 36Mb for £22.99 a month. A price drastically lowered by the £75 Mastercard included.

Or TalkTalk's fibre plan lands you speeds averaging 38Mb at a price of just £21.95 making it cheaper than Vodafone and a shorter contract...if you don't mind the drop in speeds and losing out on the voucher.

Read more: